checkAd

Pilgrim’s Pride to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results October 27

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 23:26  |  12   |   |   

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. market closes on October 27, 2021. The Company’s executives will review the results on a conference call and webcast Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company’s investor website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc211028.html. The Company will not be taking questions on the call. As previously disclosed, on August 12, 2021, the Company received an unsolicited proposal from its majority stockholder JBS S.A. (“JBS”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company not already owned by JBS or its subsidiaries.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.” 

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through February 10, 2022. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10160954, which will be available through November 28, 2021.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 59,200 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact: Julie Kegley – Financial Profiles
Investor Relations
IRPPC@pilgrims.com
www.pilgrims.com
   




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pilgrim’s Pride to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results October 27 GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. market closes on October 27, 2021. The Company’s executives …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSGF Confirms Vaycaychella Growth Acceleration Presentation Scheduled Next Week On Wednesday, ...
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Arcimoto to Host Q3 Stakeholder Webcast on Oct. 12
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces 2021 Voluntary Cash Redemption
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Scissors and Scotch to Open at Reston Station
ICOA Cancels 2.5 Billion Common Stock Shares
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...