Pilgrim’s Pride to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results October 27

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. market closes on October 27, 2021. The Company’s executives will review the results on a conference call and webcast Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).



Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company’s investor website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc211028.html. The Company will not be taking questions on the call. As previously disclosed, on August 12, 2021, the Company received an unsolicited proposal from its majority stockholder JBS S.A. (“JBS”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company not already owned by JBS or its subsidiaries.