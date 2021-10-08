checkAd

Horizon Acquisition Corp. Announces Delisting of its Securities Effective and Conditional Upon Consummation of its Pending Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.

Business Combination remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval of Horizon shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HZAC) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced today that, assuming satisfaction of the conditions to the closing of its pending business combination with Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats”) (the “Business Combination”), including approval of the Business Combination by the Company’s shareholders, Vivid Seats, as the surviving entity, intends to list its common shares and warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols “SEAT” and “SEAT WS,” respectively and that Horizon intends to voluntarily delist all of its securities from The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), including each of Horizon’s units, public shares and public warrants currently listed on the NYSE under the symbols “HZAC.U,” “HZAC” and “HZAC WS,” respectively. The decision to list on Nasdaq was made in consideration of the Business Combination. Trading is currently expected to begin on Nasdaq on or about October 19, 2021 following the consummation of the Business Combination, which is currently expected to occur on October 18, 2021, subject to final shareholder approval at Horizon’s extraordinary general meeting on October 14, 2021, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Until the Business Combination is complete, Horizon’s Class A ordinary shares, warrants and units will continue to trade under the ticker symbols “HZAC,” “HZAC WS” and “HZAC.U,” respectively, on the NYSE. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the Business Combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. Horizon expects the last day of trading on the NYSE to be on or about October 18, 2021, subject to final shareholder approval at Horizon’s extraordinary general meeting on October 14, 2021, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

As previously announced, the Company will hold the extraordinary general meeting at 10:00 a.m., New York Time, on October 14, 2021, at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP located at 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, and via a virtual meeting at https://www.cstproxy.com/horizonacquisitioncorp/sm2021. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus with respect to the Business Combination, together with a proxy card for voting, has been mailed to the Company’s shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the extraordinary general meeting and to vote as soon as possible by signing, dating and returning the proxy card enclosed with the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. If you have any questions, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, our proxy solicitor, by calling (800)-662-5200, or banks and brokers can call collect at (203)-658-9400, or by emailing HZAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

