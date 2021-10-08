checkAd

Harness The Power To Change Your Life, Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Can Empower Your Success

Autor: Accesswire
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The world is constantly changing, old mentalities and mindsets are being broken down, paving the way for exciting new growth and endless possibilities. Every day more and more people find the courage to shed the expectations placed on them by society, to throw back the curtain, and carve their own path in the world. One path to this kind of mindset is through programs like Austin, Texas-based Yager Training. Their focus is around coaches, performance coaches, business owners, personal growth and development for people that want to break through, shed, wash away the trauma, and old belief systems to create freedom and happiness.

Yager Training shares the power of using Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) to achieve one's goals. NLP is a psychological approach to reaching personal goals through thoughts, language, and patterns of thinking, melding mental, physical, and emotional components of our own neurology. A blend of spirituality, personal growth, mindset, and empowerment focusing on how we communicate with ourselves, those around us. NLP is based on ancient practices and has evolved over time into powerful tools unlocking the unconscious mind and propelling us towards growth. Yager Training teaches people how to critically think, communicate, get out in the world, and create the path they want to be on. They focus on using NLP to tap into the unconscious mind to access a deeper layer of yourself and your clients.

Yager Training strives to create a new education system, encompassing things that are not taught in traditional education systems with a variety of ways people can join and benefit from their unique training. The training can help anyone from seasoned coaches to brand new coaches, to every level of entrepreneur, teaching people how to grow business in record time, scaling a business, gaining transformational life and business tools.

The transformational training offered is designed to help people get past the roadblock in their own thinking that prevents them from reaching success. Describing it as enabling people to get off the hamster wheel of career, the life systems one is plugged into, the constructs perceived by society, and start thinking for themselves. New coaches are given the framework, tools, and mindset to launch their business in record time. Seasoned coaches learn how to scale their business, improve their coaching practices and techniques, and drive profitability. Entrepreneurs are opened up to resources and tools that will scale, grow and boost their business in record time.

