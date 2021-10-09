checkAd

Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 5 PromaxBDA Local Station Promotion and Marketing Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2021   

Sinclair Broadcast Group is pleased to announce two of its television stations, one station Sinclair operates and Marquee Sports Network have been awarded a total of five PromaxBDA Local Station Promotion and Marketing Awards. These awards honor outstanding promotion, marketing, and design content in the entertainment industry throughout North America.

“We are extremely proud of the quality of work being produced by our creative teams at the local level, and we are thrilled their work has been recognized by Promax and our industry peers,” said Dana Feldman, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Promotions.

The following are Sinclair’s awards:

GOLD

  • General Branding / Image: News Station Image (DMA 26-50)
    KOKH Oklahoma City - 360 We’ve Got Your Back

SILVER

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

