Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 5 PromaxBDA Local Station Promotion and Marketing Awards

Sinclair Broadcast Group is pleased to announce two of its television stations, one station Sinclair operates and Marquee Sports Network have been awarded a total of five PromaxBDA Local Station Promotion and Marketing Awards. These awards honor outstanding promotion, marketing, and design content in the entertainment industry throughout North America.

“We are extremely proud of the quality of work being produced by our creative teams at the local level, and we are thrilled their work has been recognized by Promax and our industry peers,” said Dana Feldman, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Promotions.