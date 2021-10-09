Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the"Company") announces it has entered into extensions to investor relations consulting agreements with each of Knox …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the"Company") announces it has entered into extensions to investor relations consulting agreements with each of Knox Communications Inc. ("KCI") and M. Davis & Associates Capital Inc. ("Davis"), to carry out marketing and investor communications activities for the Company.

KCI's engagement is extended for a 12 month period beginning on October 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2022, pursuant to an investor relations services agreement between KCI and XPhyto dated October 1, 2021 (the "KCI Agreement"). Knox Henderson, founder and principal of KCI, will be providing the services to the Company on behalf of KCI. KCI and Mr. Henderson may be contacted at 1820 Fir Street, Suite 270, Vancouver, BC, khenderson@xphyto.com, 604-551-2360. The services will include inbound and outbound investor relations consulting on a part-time basis. KCI will be granted 100,000 options, with 25,000 options vesting every 3 months for the next year, eligible to be exercised into one common share each at a price of $1.35 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. KCI will also receive monthly compensation of C$4,000. Neither KCI nor Mr. Henderson have a relationship with the Company other than by virtue of providing marketing and investor communications activities under the KCI Agreement.

The Company has also extended the services of Davis for a period of 12 months, which commenced on October 1, 2021, pursuant to an agreement entered into between Davis and XPhyto dated October 1, 2021 (the "Davis Agreement"). The principal of Davis, Marc Davis, will be providing the services on behalf of Davis, which will consist of work as a media consultant for the Company. Davis and Mr. Davis may be contacted at 1820 Fir Street, Suite 270, Vancouver, BC, info@xphyto.com, 780-818-6422. Davis will be granted 200,000 options, with 50,000 options vesting every 3 months for the next year, eligible to be exercised into one common share each at a price of $1.40 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. In addition, Davis is receiving a bonus payment of 140,000 common shares issued at $1.31 per common share in connection with the extension of its services, and will receive monthly compensation of C$10,000. Neither Davis nor Mr. Davis have a relationship with the Company other than by virtue of providing the media consulting services under the Davis Agreement.