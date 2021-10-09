checkAd

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) provides the following corporate update.

The Company is continuing its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St. Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario. The program, which targets a total of 15,000 meters in three phases was launched in July 2021 is focused on the three main deposit zones.

Following the temporary cessation of drilling due to wildfires in the planned exploration area, the drilling program plan and adjustments based upon the initial results of Phase 1, resumption and completion are imminent. The forced down time allowed management to further assess drill targets more closely based on initial results. This has led to a more efficient plan to increase tonnage immediately.

Results from re-assaying core samples from existing holes from the Phase I drill program showed some significant increases over historical assays. Management is now expecting results from the re-assaying of further holes from the Phase 1 program that have already provided results proving as much as a 300% increase in grade.

The Phase 2 exploration planning is already is underway for the Lucky Bones zone of the St. Anthony mine area. The program includes prospecting, stripping and channel sampling across the area and will follow up on a 2013, 750 meter drill program that was carried out by the operator produced a series of solid assays with core samples showing visible gold.

Peter Wilson, CEO, stated: "We are following our strategy to a tee on the St. Anthony asset. We plan to prove and increase the current non-compliant resource at the St. Anthony gold mine, then expand the asset through grade increase and infill drilling and finally open the region with exploration. We are right on course with the early assay results which support the grade increase and then tonnage through drilling to prove just how big an asset we are dealing with. Ultimately, we want to bring what we think could be a 1-3 million-ounce resource into 43-101 compliance." Additionally, with Kenoraland and its JV partner Barrack Gold now with contiguous land holdings to our Panama Lake venture, we have added confidence that this is going to jump up on everyone's radar. As we move into Phase 2, we expect to reinforce the assay values and focus on the most promising areas. We are out to realize shareholder value and this is how we will succeed." Wilson added.

