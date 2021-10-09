Komo Plant Based Foods Closes Fully Subscribed Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it has closed a fully subscribed non-brokered private …

Pursuant to the private placement closing, Komo issued 1,000 Komo units at a price of $1,000 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each unit consisted of a 10% convertible unsecured debenture (the "Debentures") and 7,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants").

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM )( OTCQB:KOMOF )( FRA:9HB ) (" Komo " or the " Company "), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it has closed a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of $1,000,000. Komo also received additional proceeds of $374,000 in warrant and option exercises over the past two weeks.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum on an accrual basis from issuance, calculated and payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and January 31 of each year with such payment commencing on January 31, 2022 with a redemption date that is 24 months from issuance. The Debentures are convertible in full or in part, at the holders' option, into common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.14 per common share, at any time prior to their redemption. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. The closing occurred in two tranches - 50% on September 29, 2021 and 50% today.

The Company paid $80,000 of finders fees to registered brokers and issued 571,427 warrants to each purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.14 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue (the "Broker Warrants").

The shares underlying the Warrants, the Broker Warrants and the Debentures are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance of the underlying securities.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to scale up manufacturing, sales expansion throughout Canada and the United States, marketing and salaries.

As part of its previously announced strategic brand messaging campaign, Komo entered into an agreement on October 7, 2021 with Lion Capital Investment Limited for content creation, consulting, online marketing and lead generation and the dissemination of Komo information extrapolated from publicly disclosed investor presentations and press releases for a six month term for a fee of USD$225,000, of which 75% will be used for third party services. Komo may choose to increase the digital marketing budget at any time during the term of the agreement by requesting an additional work order from Lion. Pursuant to the agreement, Lion is obligated to ensure that all content created as part of the services is pre-approved by Komo prior to publication. Lion is further obligated to ensure that all aspects of the content and digital marketing campaign comply with all applicable laws and regulations.