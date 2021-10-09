checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Closes Fully Subscribed Financing

Autor: Accesswire
09.10.2021, 04:40  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it has closed a fully subscribed non-brokered private …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it has closed a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of $1,000,000. Komo also received additional proceeds of $374,000 in warrant and option exercises over the past two weeks.

Pursuant to the private placement closing, Komo issued 1,000 Komo units at a price of $1,000 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each unit consisted of a 10% convertible unsecured debenture (the "Debentures") and 7,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants").

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum on an accrual basis from issuance, calculated and payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and January 31 of each year with such payment commencing on January 31, 2022 with a redemption date that is 24 months from issuance. The Debentures are convertible in full or in part, at the holders' option, into common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.14 per common share, at any time prior to their redemption. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. The closing occurred in two tranches - 50% on September 29, 2021 and 50% today.

The Company paid $80,000 of finders fees to registered brokers and issued 571,427 warrants to each purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.14 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue (the "Broker Warrants").

The shares underlying the Warrants, the Broker Warrants and the Debentures are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance of the underlying securities.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to scale up manufacturing, sales expansion throughout Canada and the United States, marketing and salaries.

As part of its previously announced strategic brand messaging campaign, Komo entered into an agreement on October 7, 2021 with Lion Capital Investment Limited for content creation, consulting, online marketing and lead generation and the dissemination of Komo information extrapolated from publicly disclosed investor presentations and press releases for a six month term for a fee of USD$225,000, of which 75% will be used for third party services. Komo may choose to increase the digital marketing budget at any time during the term of the agreement by requesting an additional work order from Lion. Pursuant to the agreement, Lion is obligated to ensure that all content created as part of the services is pre-approved by Komo prior to publication. Lion is further obligated to ensure that all aspects of the content and digital marketing campaign comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

Seite 1 von 2
Komo Plant Based Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Komo Plant Based Foods Closes Fully Subscribed Financing VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it has closed a fully subscribed non-brokered private …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Expands Carbon Production with the Restart of its McCoy Elkhorn ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the White Label World Expo in Frankfurt Germany on October ...
Novamind to Present at LD Micro and KCSA Conferences
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Harrison, McCarthy To Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Tax ...
New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Voucher Purchase for One Envirotech Vehicle ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Present at LD Micro Main Event
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21KOMO Plant Based Foods Establishes Strategic Cold Storage Near U.S. Border Through SubZero Cold Logistics
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Launching New Retail Ready Packaging with Enhanced Shelf Appeal
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Significantly Expands Capacity With Launch of Increased Production Through Co-Manufacturing Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen
24.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Receives Over 90 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Komo Plant Based Foods Receives Export Authorization for US Expansion
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen