Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021

MUNICH, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, rolled out its ST2752UX at Intersolar Europe 2021. It's the latest liquid cooled energy storage system featuring a compact and optimized design, enabling more profitability, flexibility, and safety.

Sungrow_Liquid_Cooled_Energy_Storage_System_ST2752UX

Reducing Costs

Due to the compact design of less than 26 tons, the system can be pre-assembled with the battery prior to transportation. This design saves a whopping 50% of on-site installation time. Further, it enables a smaller footprint given the back-to-back installation scheme.

The system auxiliary loss is significantly reduced with the liquid-cooled technology when compared to standard air-cooled technology. The liquid-cooled technology also ensures a longer battery life as it has an intelligent temperature control system, enabling a maximum battery temperature difference of three degrees Celsius.

Logo

Product Enhancements

With the modular DC/DC converter, the system enables parallel connection and flexible system expansion. Meanwhile, each battery rack can be fully charged and discharged through the DC/DC converter.

The DC/DC clustered battery rack application removes the SOC (State of Charge) calibration, benefiting most maintenance and operation tasks.

Furthermore, an automatic device is integrated inside the cabinet to carry out liquid replenishment, which can save 80% of filling work. Furthermore, the cabinet automatically refills levels of liquid, saving a total of 80% refilling maintenance.

Enhanced Safety Features

Since safety is one of Sungrow's top priorities, the liquid-cooled system offers a three layered seal proof design. In addition, the Company's patented connector integrated into the system has over 100,000 successful applications. As a result of its leak detection function, the system immediately shuts down and alerts the operator of any leaking. The system is also equipped with a water based fire extinguishing system enabling fire fighters to effectively manage a battery fire and prevent the modules from re-ignition. Moreover, the battery system adopts a multi-compartment design with each compartment having a 1 hour fire rating.

As more large-scale renewable energy projects come into operation and more resources are added to the energy mix, it is even more important to maintain grid stability. With a 24-year proven track record, Sungrow performance remains unparalleled on energy storage applications. Some of its landmark projects include the largest standalone energy storage project (100MW/100MWh) in Europe. The Company is dedicated to continuing offering innovative energy storage solutions with the goals of further supplying renewable energy, creating a more stable electric grid, and providing value to all stakeholders.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656347/Sungrow_Liquid_Cooled_Energy_Storage_System_ST2752UX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

     




