ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SAVA

09.10.2021, 14:55   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 26, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cassava Sciences securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Cassava Sciences class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2150.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data underlying the foundational research for Cassava’s product candidates had been manipulated; (2) experiments using post-mortem human brain tissue frozen for nearly 10 years was contrary to a basic understanding of neurobiology; (3) biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam had been manipulated to conclude that simufilam was effective; (4) Quanterix, an independent company, had not interpreted the test results or prepared the data charts for the biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam; (5) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Cassava would face regulatory scrutiny in connection with the development of simufilam; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Cassava’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Cassava Sciences class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2150.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

