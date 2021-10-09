Adverum Presents Clinical Data on ADVM-022 at the American Society of Retina Specialists 39th Annual Scientific Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today is presenting data from the INFINITY clinical trial of ADVM-022 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) during the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39 th Annual Scientific Meeting and will be presenting an encore presentation of long-term data from the OPTIC trial of ADVM-022 for wet AMD on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 8:50 am CT (9:50 am ET). Adverum is planning clinical development of ADVM-022 at low doses (2 x 10^11 vg/eye and lower) in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

“While we are not planning any further development of ADVM-022 in DME, we are committed to transparently sharing data from the INFINITY study at this scientific meeting to inform future gene therapy development. We are truly grateful to the patients and investigators who took part in this study, our scientific advisors, and data and safety monitoring committee, who continue to support us by sharing their expertise,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “Taken together with new long-term data from the OPTIC study presented at Retina Society’s meeting last weekend and again this Monday at ASRS, it has become clear that anti-VEGFs have different profiles in different indications and that the safety profile of our novel gene therapy was markedly different in DME patients with severe vascular and renal co-morbidities at our 6 x 10^11 dose. These findings further reinforce our strategy to focus the development of ADVM-022 on wet AMD, where we continue to observe a promising safety profile and durability of treatment effect that have been maintained in patients at a median of 1.7 years post-treatment with the 2 x 10^11 dose in OPTIC. We look forward to completing the review of our extensive data from the ADVM-022 program and to seeking input from investigators and regulatory agencies as we plan a Phase 2 trial with low doses and enhanced prophylaxis.”