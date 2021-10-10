checkAd

Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region

Autor: Accesswire
10.10.2021, 01:25  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites") (CSE:BITE) a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites") (CSE:BITE) a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the launch of a variety pack of its Green D-tox and Vita-smoothie flavours into Costco Wholesale Corporation's ("Costco") Eastern Canadian Region warehouses.

Since its founding in September 1983, Costco has established itself as the sixth most valuable retail brand in the world, and the world's most successful warehouse club with over 815 warehouses worldwide.

This is a significant opportunity for increased brand awareness and sales revenue for the Company.

Blender Bites pre-portioned smoothie products are currently available in over 800 plus brick-and-mortar retail store locations across Canada, including top grocery retailers Loblaws, Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Save On Foods, Whole Foods Market, and Buy-Low Foods. The addition of Costco Eastern Canadian Region this reputable list will serve to increase the Company's organic growth, market share, and exposure to a wider end-user base.

Based on a successful launch in Costco's Eastern Canadian Region, the Company will look to further its distribution reach through warehouses in other North American Costco regions.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com
Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667449/Blender-Bites-Launches-Easy-Smoothie ...

Blender Bites Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites") (CSE:BITE) a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life: Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Closes Fully Subscribed Financing
St. Anthony Gold Corp. Corporate Update
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:25 UhrBlender Bites platziert seine innovativen Smoothie-Produkte in Costco-Filialen in der Region Ostkanada
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
06.10.21Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Inult | Kommentare
Anzeige
05.10.21Kurschance? Am Dienstag im Fokus: Neue Dynamik und Ad-hoc-Meldung
Inult | Kommentare
Anzeige
05.10.21Blender Bites freut sich, eine Rekordproduktion im September bekannt zu geben
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05.10.21Blender Bites is Pleased to Announce Record Production in the Month of September
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Kaufgelegenheit: Aktienchance der Woche!?
Inult | Kommentare
Anzeige
03.10.21Schnäppchenkauf!? : Sondermeldung am Tag der Deutschen Einheit: Ein Börsengeschenk!?
Inult | Kommentare
Anzeige
02.10.21Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Blender Bites vollzieht ‚Reverse Takeover‘ mit Balsam Technologies
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen