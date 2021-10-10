DGAP-Adhoc tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
Up to 20,000,000 new no-par value registered shares will be offered, which are entitled to participate in profits from 1 January 2021. The gross proceeds of the issue amount to up to EUR 51 million in case of a full placement. The issue proceeds will be used to expand the investment portfolio, i.e. to acquire new investments and/or financial assets, to expand existing investments and/or financial assets, to acquire tokens and/or to use them for general corporate purposes.
Once the securities prospectus has been approved by BaFin, it will be available on the homepage of tokentus investment AG in the Investor Relations section at www.tokentus.com.
Contact Investor Relations:
Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
contact@tokentus.com
10-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tokentus investment AG
|Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
|60329 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|contact@tokentus.com
|Internet:
|www.tokentus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CN9R8
|WKN:
|A3CN9R
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1239617
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1239617 10-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: tokentus investment AG - eine weitere Blockchain-Beteiligungsgesellschaft an der Börse
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare