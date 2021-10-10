checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55

10-Oct-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST
- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan -

Frankfurt am Main, 10 October 2021 - The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN DE000A3CN9R8), with the approval of the Supervisory Board dated 10 October 2021, has set the placement price for the implementation of the capital increase against cash contributions in the amount of up to EUR 20 million by issuing up to 20,000,000 new registered no-par value shares, as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of 6 July 2021, excluding the subscription right, at EUR 2.55 per share. Subject to the approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin), which is expected shortly, a public offering is to be carried out. In addition, a private placement will be carried out in parallel.

Up to 20,000,000 new no-par value registered shares will be offered, which are entitled to participate in profits from 1 January 2021. The gross proceeds of the issue amount to up to EUR 51 million in case of a full placement. The issue proceeds will be used to expand the investment portfolio, i.e. to acquire new investments and/or financial assets, to expand existing investments and/or financial assets, to acquire tokens and/or to use them for general corporate purposes.

Once the securities prospectus has been approved by BaFin, it will be available on the homepage of tokentus investment AG in the Investor Relations section at www.tokentus.com.

Contact Investor Relations:
Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
contact@tokentus.com

Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: contact@tokentus.com
Internet: www.tokentus.com
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8
WKN: A3CN9R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1239617

 
Diskussion: tokentus investment AG - eine weitere Blockchain-Beteiligungsgesellschaft an der Börse
