Stadler Rail Appeals ÖBB Decision to Rerun 186 Train Tender

Autor: PLX AI
10.10.2021, 22:46  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) informed Stadler that it intends to re-tender the framework agreement for the manufacture and delivery of up to 186 double-decker multiple-unit trains.Decision taken after Austrian Federal Administrative …

  • (PLX AI) – Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) informed Stadler that it intends to re-tender the framework agreement for the manufacture and delivery of up to 186 double-decker multiple-unit trains.
  • Decision taken after Austrian Federal Administrative Court declared ÖBB’s initial award decision to Stadler null and void due to an alleged formal error with an electronic signature
  • Stadler says will appeal against ÖBB’s decision and also appeal against the Federal Administrative Court decision
