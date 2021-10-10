checkAd

BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Australia

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has been approved in Australia for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. On October 7, 2021, BRUKINSA received its initial approval in Australia for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy or in first line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.1

Following registration of BRUKINSA with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in both approved indications, these patients will have immediate access to BRUKINSA through the BeiGene sponsored post-approval, pre-reimbursement access program.

“Mantle cell lymphoma is an uncommon form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is generally considered incurable. While the majority of patients respond well to their initial treatment, virtually all will develop progressive lymphoma over time. Existing therapies for patients with recurrent or refractory MCL are often ineffective or have side effects that can lead to treatment discontinuation,” said Professor Stephen Opat, Director of Clinical Haematology at Monash Health and a principal investigator in the zanubrutinib clinical program. “I’m encouraged that zanubrutinib – a highly selective BTK inhibitor with promising clinical results from two trials in relapsed or refractory MCL – will provide a new treatment option for these patients living in Australia.”

“Australia has some of the highest rates of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the world, and these patients need options for treatment beyond those that exist today,” said Sharon Winton, CEO, Lymphoma Australia. “MCL patients will certainly welcome the news that BeiGene is providing access to BRUKINSA by sponsoring a pre-reimbursement program, as new therapies are critical, especially to those diagnosed later in life when it may be challenging to tolerate more aggressive types of treatment.”

