checkAd

Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 00:00  |  26   |   |   

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded play and entertainment company, today announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his role as CEO, effective immediately. Today’s announcement follows Mr. Goldner’s disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical care following treatment for cancer in 2014.

Rich Stoddart, most recently the Lead Independent Director of Hasbro’s Board of Directors, has been appointed as Interim CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Stoddart brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in global brand-building, advertising and marketing, and supply chain management through his CEO roles at InnerWorkings, Inc., the largest global marketing execution company, and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on Hasbro’s Board of Directors since 2014. Together with Hasbro’s seasoned executive leadership, he will continue to execute the Company’s Brand Blueprint strategy.

Mr. Goldner said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to take a medical leave to focus on my health. I feel confident knowing the Company will be in the skilled hands of Rich Stoddart as Interim CEO, our highly experienced management team and the best employees in the business. Hasbro’s future couldn’t be brighter as we continue to Supercharge the Blueprint and build the world’s leading play and entertainment company.”

Mr. Stoddart said: “It has been a privilege to serve Hasbro for the past seven years as a Board member. I am humbled to step in as Interim CEO and lead the Company as it continues to execute the Brand Blueprint strategy, while Brian takes time to focus on his health. Hasbro has the most creative teams across the consumer products, digital gaming and entertainment businesses, and there’s no limit to what we can accomplish together.”

In conjunction with appointing Mr. Stoddart as Interim CEO, Hasbro’s Board of Directors has re-appointed Edward M. Philip as Lead Independent Director, and Tracy A. Leinbach as Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of the Board.

Mr. Philip added: “Brian has been an inspiring and visionary leader who has set Hasbro on an incredible path towards the future. All of us at Hasbro are thinking of him while he focuses on his health. We thank Rich for stepping in as Interim CEO. He will be a great asset to the Company in this role given his in-depth knowledge of the business, close working relationship with the management team, and his love for Hasbro’s people and culture.”

Seite 1 von 2
Hasbro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded play and entertainment company, today announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his role as CEO, effective immediately. Today’s announcement follows Mr. Goldner’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Hasbro Hires Carrie Ratner to Lead Global Corporate Communications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Hasbro to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Hasbro Redeems 2.60% Notes due November 19, 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten