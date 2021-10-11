Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health

Rich Stoddart, most recently the Lead Independent Director of Hasbro’s Board of Directors, has been appointed as Interim CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Stoddart brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in global brand-building, advertising and marketing, and supply chain management through his CEO roles at InnerWorkings, Inc., the largest global marketing execution company, and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on Hasbro’s Board of Directors since 2014. Together with Hasbro’s seasoned executive leadership, he will continue to execute the Company’s Brand Blueprint strategy.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded play and entertainment company, today announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his role as CEO, effective immediately. Today’s announcement follows Mr. Goldner’s disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical care following treatment for cancer in 2014.

Mr. Goldner said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to take a medical leave to focus on my health. I feel confident knowing the Company will be in the skilled hands of Rich Stoddart as Interim CEO, our highly experienced management team and the best employees in the business. Hasbro’s future couldn’t be brighter as we continue to Supercharge the Blueprint and build the world’s leading play and entertainment company.”

Mr. Stoddart said: “It has been a privilege to serve Hasbro for the past seven years as a Board member. I am humbled to step in as Interim CEO and lead the Company as it continues to execute the Brand Blueprint strategy, while Brian takes time to focus on his health. Hasbro has the most creative teams across the consumer products, digital gaming and entertainment businesses, and there’s no limit to what we can accomplish together.”

In conjunction with appointing Mr. Stoddart as Interim CEO, Hasbro’s Board of Directors has re-appointed Edward M. Philip as Lead Independent Director, and Tracy A. Leinbach as Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of the Board.

Mr. Philip added: “Brian has been an inspiring and visionary leader who has set Hasbro on an incredible path towards the future. All of us at Hasbro are thinking of him while he focuses on his health. We thank Rich for stepping in as Interim CEO. He will be a great asset to the Company in this role given his in-depth knowledge of the business, close working relationship with the management team, and his love for Hasbro’s people and culture.”