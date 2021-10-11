checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of a letter of intent on the acquisition of properties of Adler Group

LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of a letter of intent on the acquisition of properties of Adler Group

Düsseldorf, October 11, 2021

LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of a letter of intent on the acquisition of properties of Adler Group

- LEG Immobilien and Adler Group conclude letter of intent on the acquisition of approximately 15,350 residential units of the Adler Group by LEG Immobilien

- Subject to due diligence, LEG Immobilien will acquire the residential units at the current market price

- Parties agree on a period of exclusivity


LEG Immobilien SE and Adler Group S.A. have today, with the approval of their respective boards, entered into a letter of intent for the acquisition of approximately 15,350 residential units of Adler Group.

Subject to a standard market due diligence review, the parties have agreed that LEG Immobilien will acquire these residential properties at market price. Apart from that, the parties will finalize the further parameters of the agreement in the course of the next weeks. The parties have agreed on exclusivity for the purpose of due diligence and finalization of the relevant contractual documentation. The management of LEG Immobilien waives the contractually agreed transaction bonus for this transaction.

For LEG Immobilien, the arrangement with Adler Group is a consistent step in the expansion of its portfolio as part of its strategy. The portfolio is focused on LEG's core product ,affordable living'. The potential transaction would allow the company to further expand its market presence in North and Northwestern Germany - about 90 % of the units are located in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Bremen.

