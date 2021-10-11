DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units 11-Oct-2021 / 04:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A.

ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 11 October 2021:

ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") and LEG Immobilien SE ("LEG") today have signed a term sheet setting out the key points of a transaction regarding the sale of a total of 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units.

The transaction is based on a real estate portfolio value in an amount of EUR 1.485 billion. This is above the respective book values as of 30 June 2021. The transaction shall be executed by way of share deals and Adler group shall retain a 10.1% participation in the relevant entities. Therefore, the cash inflow, also due to customary purchase price adjustments, will deviate from the real estate valuation.

The sale may lead to a significant reduction in ADLER's leverage and return capital to its bond holders.

The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence conducted by LEG, the conclusion of final agreements and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place by the end of 2021.

