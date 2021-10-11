checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 04:55  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units

11-Oct-2021 / 04:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

-----

Berlin, 11 October 2021:

ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"), the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER Real Estate"), and LEG Immobilien SE ("LEG") today, with the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate, have signed a term sheet setting out the key points of a transaction regarding the sale of a total of 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units. The proposed transaction relates to 8,120 residential units and 127 commercial units of ADLER Real Estate and 7,230 residential units and 58 commercial units of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft ("WESTGRUND"), in which ADLER Real Estate holds 98.25% of the shares.

The transaction is based on a real estate portfolio valuation in an amount of EUR 1.485 billion (ADLER Real Estate: ca. EUR 644 million; WESTGRUND: ca. EUR 841 million). This is above the respective book values as of 30 June 2021. The transaction shall be executed by way of share deals and ADLER group shall retain a 10.1% participation in the relevant entities. Therefore, the cash inflow, also due to customary purchase price adjustments, will not correspond to the real estate valuation.

Seite 1 von 3
ADLER Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ADLER Real Estate -- heiße Empfehlung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG setzt Angebotspreis für geplante Kapitalerhöhung auf EUR 2,55 fest
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. schließt Absichtserklärung über Portfoliotransaktion mit 15.350 Wohneinheiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb von Immobilien der Adler ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of a letter of intent on the acquisition of properties of Adler Group
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04:55 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über Portfoliotransaktion mit 15.350 Wohneinheiten und 185 Gewerbeeinheiten ab
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
04.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
04.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs