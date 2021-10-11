DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units 11-Oct-2021 / 04:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Berlin, 11 October 2021:

ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"), the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER Real Estate"), and LEG Immobilien SE ("LEG") today, with the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate, have signed a term sheet setting out the key points of a transaction regarding the sale of a total of 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units. The proposed transaction relates to 8,120 residential units and 127 commercial units of ADLER Real Estate and 7,230 residential units and 58 commercial units of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft ("WESTGRUND"), in which ADLER Real Estate holds 98.25% of the shares.

The transaction is based on a real estate portfolio valuation in an amount of EUR 1.485 billion (ADLER Real Estate: ca. EUR 644 million; WESTGRUND: ca. EUR 841 million). This is above the respective book values as of 30 June 2021. The transaction shall be executed by way of share deals and ADLER group shall retain a 10.1% participation in the relevant entities. Therefore, the cash inflow, also due to customary purchase price adjustments, will not correspond to the real estate valuation.