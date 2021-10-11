checkAd

Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek treatment according to the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor nationwide survey

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Americans are experiencing anxiety symptoms as a result of the pandemic. Yet, one in five say they won’t seek treatment for mental health conditions and others say they won’t get help until these symptoms take a toll in their lives.

Nearly half (46%) of all respondents rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe over the past six months, according to the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine.

Of those surveyed who are diagnosed with anxiety, the numbers are even worse – 86% rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe over the past six months. While the pandemic is only 18 months old, more than half of those diagnosed with anxiety say they lived with symptoms for years or decades before seeking treatment.

For those who haven’t sought treatment but are concerned they may be suffering from anxiety, only 36% are planning to seek treatment. When asked what it would take to get help for their anxiety, 47% said a debilitating panic attack. Additional reasons included not being able to leave their homes (34%), sleep issues (31%), an unshakeable feeling of dread (30%) and a negative impact to relationships (30%).

To the view the image “Among those who say they would not seek treatment” please click here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd6fc3d-dd71-4070 ...

“Imagine waiting until you lose your hearing to treat an ear infection. Patients who are experiencing anxiety symptoms shouldn’t wait to seek treatment,” said Robin Miller, Internist, MD, MHS, owner of Triune Integrative Medicine in Medford, Oregon. “If you are afraid to go out, experiencing panic attacks, can’t sleep, or your relationships are suffering, you don’t have to live like this. You don't have to wait. You don't have to suffer for years. Help is out there – and treatment can help.”

The impact of COVID on anxiety

Many American adults expressed concern regarding how the pandemic has impacted their mental health:

  • Second Pandemic. Two in three of all respondents say that the U.S. is experiencing, or will experience, a second pandemic – this time, it will be a mental health pandemic. Almost six in 10 of all respondents said they are concerned with anxiety and/or pandemic-related PTSD.
  • Top Causes of Anxiety. “Concern of the safety of loved ones” (68%) and “fear of infection” (57%) were the top reasons cited by all respondents for why the pandemic increased their anxiety symptoms.
  • Anxiety Symptoms: Nearly two-thirds of respondents diagnosed with anxiety said their symptoms have increased “a little or a lot” as a result of changing requirements around COVID-19 restrictions.
