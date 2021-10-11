Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek treatment according to the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor nationwide survey

Nearly half (46%) of all respondents rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe over the past six months, according to the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Americans are experiencing anxiety symptoms as a result of the pandemic. Yet, one in five say they won’t seek treatment for mental health conditions and others say they won’t get help until these symptoms take a toll in their lives.

Of those surveyed who are diagnosed with anxiety, the numbers are even worse – 86% rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe over the past six months. While the pandemic is only 18 months old, more than half of those diagnosed with anxiety say they lived with symptoms for years or decades before seeking treatment.

For those who haven’t sought treatment but are concerned they may be suffering from anxiety, only 36% are planning to seek treatment. When asked what it would take to get help for their anxiety, 47% said a debilitating panic attack. Additional reasons included not being able to leave their homes (34%), sleep issues (31%), an unshakeable feeling of dread (30%) and a negative impact to relationships (30%).

“Imagine waiting until you lose your hearing to treat an ear infection. Patients who are experiencing anxiety symptoms shouldn’t wait to seek treatment,” said Robin Miller, Internist, MD, MHS, owner of Triune Integrative Medicine in Medford, Oregon. “If you are afraid to go out, experiencing panic attacks, can’t sleep, or your relationships are suffering, you don’t have to live like this. You don't have to wait. You don't have to suffer for years. Help is out there – and treatment can help.”

The impact of COVID on anxiety

Many American adults expressed concern regarding how the pandemic has impacted their mental health: