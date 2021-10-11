checkAd

EQS-Adhoc INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 07:01  |  20   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 21, 2021

11-Oct-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510 
matthias.troendle@inficon.com


Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, October 11, 2021

We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Conference on INFICON's third quarter 2021 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following links

 

http://bit.ly/IFCN_WebConference

 

https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/

 

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.

 

On October 21, 2021, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the third quarter 2021 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals will also be available for download in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.

 

Communication Calendar

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available on online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.

 

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for news in the Investors section of the INFICON website.

Seite 1 von 3
INFICON HOLDING Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 11-Oct-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG setzt Angebotspreis für geplante Kapitalerhöhung auf EUR 2,55 fest
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. schließt Absichtserklärung über Portfoliotransaktion mit 15.350 Wohneinheiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb von Immobilien der Adler ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of a letter of intent on the acquisition of properties of Adler Group
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu