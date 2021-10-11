checkAd

Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 07:00  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005020/en/

Mari Scheiffele (Photo: Business Wire)

Mari Scheiffele (Photo: Business Wire)

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International, effective November 1st 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will be reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

“Along with the ELT, we are very pleased to welcome Mari to Ipsen. Her diverse experience will be critical in developing our three key therapeutic areas, Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience, by continuing to strengthen Ipsen’s international commercial presence in over 115 countries, excluding North America. Mari also brings valuable capabilities in transformation which she built over the course of her previous roles at Novartis and McKinsey. We are looking forward to working closely with her,” said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.

Mari brings 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, from across the industry, having worked in the US, Europe and in Japan. She joins Ipsen from Novartis where she has been in both global strategic and country operational roles, first in Japan and then in the UK. Most recently, Mari has been General Manager, Novartis Oncology UK & Ireland where with a focus on patient-centricity, evidence-based medicine, and partnership, she has driven a successful business transformation.

In addition to her depth in Oncology, Mari has worked in other specialty care environments such as ophthalmology, neuroscience and immunology. Prior to Novartis, Mari was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York and in Switzerland in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products.

I’m delighted to be joining Ipsen at such an exciting time,” said Mari Scheiffele. “Ipsen has an inspiring strategy, strong growth and a fantastic culture of collaboration, and excellence. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on Ipsen’s International team, across its broad reach of markets, to bring Ipsen’s transformative innovations to patients around the World.”

Mari speaks English, Finnish and Japanese and holds a doctorate in neuroscience from Harvard Medical School.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience; it also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales of over €2.5bn in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Ipsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005020/en/Mari Scheiffele (Photo: Business Wire) Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Ipsen: Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.09.21Ipsen: ESMO 2021: Cabometyx Demonstrates Sustained 78% Reduction in Risk of Disease Progression or Death in People Living With Uncommon Form of Thyroid Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten