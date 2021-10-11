Dassault Systèmes announces the launch of a global employee shareholding program

The employee shareholding program will be offered to approximately 98% of Dassault Systèmes' employees worldwide, as defined by the terms detailed in the appendix attached to this press release. For this offering, a capital increase reserved for the employees of up to 5 million of Dassault Systèmes shares should occur on January 20, 2022.

With this program, employees will be more closely involved in the development of Dassault Systèmes and benefit from the value they help create on a daily basis.

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes’ Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "’Harmonizing product, nature and life’ is the purpose we share and which drives Dassault Systèmes' growth. Our company thinks of its development in an inclusive way and with a long-term focus - company growth and progress for everyone. That is why I am proud to launch our employee shareholding program. It is designed to enable Dassault Systèmes' employees to invest in our joint enterprise and continue to make it grow".

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual twin experience’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.

Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

