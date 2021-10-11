checkAd

OXURION - Positive Phase 2 Part A THR-149 data shared at the America Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting

  • Patients in the highest dose group achieved an overall mean 6.1 letter improvement in Best Corrected Vision (BCVA) at Month 3, of which:
    • 63% showed at least a 5-letter gain
    • 38% achieved at least a 10-letter gain
    • 13% achieved at least a 15-letter gain
  • Oxurion intends to present a more complete data set from Part A of the KALAHARI study at an upcoming leading ophthalmology conference

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – October 11, 2021 – 07.00 AM CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, is delighted to announce that further characterization of the BCVA data from the previously reported Part A portion of the Phase 2 (“KALAHARI”) study of THR-149 was shared at the American Society for Retinal Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

THR-149 is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, being developed for the treatment of the 40-50% of DME patients who sub-optimally respond to standard of care anti-VEGF therapy.

As previously announced, results from Part A demonstrated that all dose levels of THR-149 had a favorable safety profile. All adverse events in the study eye were mild to moderate in intensity and no severe ocular adverse events were reported and no inflammation observed.

The highest dose of THR-149 (0.13mg) produced the largest improvement in BCVA, the primary endpoint for registration in DME studies. The highest dose delivered a mean 6.1 letter improvement at Month 3 with no patients requiring rescue medications.

Further characterization of the BCVA data was shared yesterday during ASRS by Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, Nevada, US, I am happy to report that in patients, who had been suboptimally treated with anti-VEGF therapy, the highest dose of THR-149 was able to achieve at least a 5-letter gain in 63% of patients, of these 38% patients achieved at least a 10-letter gain, and 13% saw at least a 15-letter gain. In addition, CST was stable and a change of 13 µm observed at Month 3. These results demonstrate the potential of THR-149 to make a real difference to this patient population, which if left untreated would be expected to see a further deterioration in their vision.

