Idorsia announces the results of MODIFY, a Phase 3 study of lucerastat in Fabry disease

Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development at Idorsia , commented : “I’m very proud of everyone involved with MODIFY for delivering a very high-quality study, one of the largest in Fabry disease. Lucerastat was well tolerated and biochemically it did exactly what we were expecting; as previously seen, in this study we saw a substantial and consistent reduction of plasma Gb3, confirming the pharmacological activity of lucerastat. Despite this biological effect, no reduction in neuropathic pain was observed after six months of treatment, using the patient reported outcome tool.”

Allschwil, Switzerland – October 11 , 2021 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that MODIFY, the Phase 3 study to investigate the effect of lucerastat, as an oral substrate reduction therapy for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease, did not meet the primary endpoint.

Guy Braunstein, added:

“In MODIFY, many parameters have been collected and data are still being analyzed. In addition, most patients chose to continue in the open-label extension study and in a few weeks, we will see more results that will inform our decision on the future of lucerastat.”

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:

“Taking into account the quality of the study, the volume of data we have collected, and some observations made in the six-month double-blind placebo-controlled treatment period, we need to wait for the results of the interim analysis of the open-label phase before making a decision. I expect to be in a position to share our future direction before the end of year.”

About the MODIFY study (NCT03425539)

MODIFY was a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo‑controlled, parallel-group study to determine the efficacy and safety of lucerastat as an oral monotherapy in adult patients with Fabry disease. MODIFY determined the effect of study treatment on neuropathic pain during 6 months of treatment, measured with Idorsia’s validated Fabry disease pain instrument. 118 patients were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to either lucerastat or placebo. At the end of the double-blind period, 107 patients entered into an ongoing open label extension study (NCT03737214), which is investigating the long-term safety and tolerability of lucerastat oral therapy and to further evaluate its clinical efficacy on renal and cardiac function, in adult patients with Fabry disease over a period of up to a further 48 months.