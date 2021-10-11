checkAd

Orege Half year 2021 results

        Press release

Voisins Le Bretonneux, 11th October 2021 (7h00)

OREGE GROUP ACTIVITY AND HALF YEAR 2021 RESULTS
___________________________________________________________________

Summary financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2021
(consolidated accounts approved by the Board of directors on 8 October 2021).
The auditors are completing their limited review procedures.

In K€ - IFRS H1 2021
(30 June 2021) 		H1 2020
(30 June 2020) 		Year 2020 (31 December 2020)
       
Turnover 790 491 2 006
       
Operating expenses (net)      
Payroll expenses -1 841 -1 904 -3 334
Other operating expenses -1 527 -1 689 -3 277
Depreciation and amortisation -140 -307 -1 255
Total operating expenses (net) -3 508 -3 900 -7 866
       
Operating result -2 718 -3 409 -5 860
Financial result -49 -648 -1 563
Corporation tax 0 0 0
Net loss -2 767 -4 059 -7 423

Turnover
Turnover for the first half year 2021 was 790 K€ compared to 491 K€ for the first half year 2020.

Operating expenses
The reduction in operating expenses results from the ongoing efforts to rationalise the organisation and to control costs launched in spring 2020 with the start of the health crisis.

Financial result
The financial result is made up of the interest cost on debt of 593 K€ (372 K€ for H1 2020) and foreign exchange gains on GBP and USD operational debtor balances of 544 K€ (foreign exchange losses on GBP and USD operational debtor balances of 276 K€ for S1 2020).

