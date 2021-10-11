Orege Half year 2021 results

Summary financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2021

(consolidated accounts approved by the Board of directors on 8 October 2021).

The auditors are completing their limited review procedures.

In K€ - IFRS H1 2021

(30 June 2021) H1 2020

(30 June 2020) Year 2020 (31 December 2020) Turnover 790 491 2 006 Operating expenses (net) Payroll expenses -1 841 -1 904 -3 334 Other operating expenses -1 527 -1 689 -3 277 Depreciation and amortisation -140 -307 -1 255 Total operating expenses (net) -3 508 -3 900 -7 866 Operating result -2 718 -3 409 -5 860 Financial result -49 -648 -1 563 Corporation tax 0 0 0 Net loss -2 767 -4 059 -7 423

Turnover

Turnover for the first half year 2021 was 790 K€ compared to 491 K€ for the first half year 2020.

Operating expenses

The reduction in operating expenses results from the ongoing efforts to rationalise the organisation and to control costs launched in spring 2020 with the start of the health crisis.

Financial result

The financial result is made up of the interest cost on debt of 593 K€ (372 K€ for H1 2020) and foreign exchange gains on GBP and USD operational debtor balances of 544 K€ (foreign exchange losses on GBP and USD operational debtor balances of 276 K€ for S1 2020).