Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor models at ANE Conference

Basel, Switzerland, October 11, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the presentation of data from preclinical studies demonstrating synergistic anti-tumor effects in a number of gastric cancer models for the combination of Basilea’s fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, with the chemotherapy paclitaxel. The data were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC (ANE) Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, that took place on 07-10 October, 2021, and provide further support for the potential role of derazantinib in the treatment of patients with gastric cancer, which is currently being explored in the FIDES-03 study.1

In the preclinical studies, synergistic anti-tumor effects were reported across a number of gastric cancer models, including in-vivo tumor models with different FGFR aberrations. Complete tumor regression was observed in most cases in models with FGFR2 fusions. In addition, it was shown that higher levels of immunosuppressive tumor-associated macrophages of the M2 phenotype (M2-TAMs) were associated with a more profound response to the combination of derazantinib and paclitaxel. Derazantinib inhibits Colony Stimulating Factor 1 Receptor (CSF1R), which plays an important role in the formation and function of M2-TAMs. Therefore, tumors with higher levels of M2-TAMs may be more sensitive to derazantinib.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: “These new combination treatment data build upon previous preclinical studies that showed significant activity of derazantinib as monotherapy in gastric cancer models. The synergistic effect between derazantinib and paclitaxel is particularly encouraging as we are exploring derazantinib alone and in combination settings, including paclitaxel, in our clinical phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 in patients with gastric cancer.”

Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the third most lethal cancer type.2 Median survival rarely exceeds twelve months and the five-year-survival is less than 10%.3 Basilea estimates that there are approximately 190,000 new cases of gastric cancer per year in total across the EU top 5 countries, Japan and the U.S. FGFR genetic aberrations have been observed in about 10% of gastric cancers.4

