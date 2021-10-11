OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced today that it has received notice of allowance from the European Patent Office for a patent application related to Tedopi, a neoepitope therapeutic vaccine, protecting a method for manufacturing a ready-to-use peptide emulsion for its use in the treatment of cancers in HLA-A2 positive patients. This patent will provide a protection until 2038.

This new patent notice of allowance granted in Europe reinforces the patent protection for Tedopi and confirms an optimized industrial manufacturing process using a ready-to-use peptide emulsion.