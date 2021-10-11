DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG as add-on investment for PrimoTECS 11.10.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Provider of forged steel parts

Add-on acquisition for PrimoTECS

Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 30 million

Munich, 11 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG from the private owners.

Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG is located in Plettenberg, Germany and generates approx. EUR 30 million in revenues. The company manufactures forged steel parts for, amongst others, the automotive, aviation and agriculture industries.

As add-on investment for PrimoTECS, the company will grant additional access into smaller series sizes with manual forging presses and further drive growth for the group. PrimoTECS will now grow to consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 150 million and can expand its customer network and product portfolio employing 180 people, following Mutares' aggressive growth story and executed buy-and-build approach.



