Interim Report January 1–September 30, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.10.2021, 07:30 | | 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 07:30 | Net asset value on September 30, 2021, amounted to SEK 128.6 billion, or SEK 295 per share, an increase during the first nine months of the year of SEK 16 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value increased by 8%.

The total return for the first nine months 2021 was 5% for the Class A and Class C shares, compared with 24% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share for the period were SEK 24.98.

During the first nine months 2021, shares were purchased in Sandvik for SEK 1.9 billion, in Volvo for SEK 0.8 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.5 billion and in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.3 billion.

The shareholding in SSAB was divested in May for SEK 2.0 billion.

The debt-equities ratio as per September 30, 2021, was 4%.

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (phone: +46-8-666 64 19) at 7:30 a.m. CET on October 11, 2021.

