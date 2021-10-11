checkAd

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 08 Oct 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.9107 £    24.1924
Estimated MTD return     -0.07 %     -0.07 %
Estimated YTD return      7.62 %      6.25 %
Estimated ITD return    179.11 %    141.92 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    23.30 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -16.52 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,850.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -23.53 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

