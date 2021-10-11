checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi

Further Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Portfolio for Tedopi until 2038

NANTES, France, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced today that it has received notice of allowance from the European Patent Office for a patent application related to Tedopi, a neoepitope therapeutic vaccine, protecting a method for manufacturing a ready-to-use peptide emulsion for its use in the treatment of cancers in HLA-A2 positive patients. This patent will provide a protection until 2038.

This new patent notice of allowance granted in Europe reinforces the patent protection for Tedopi and confirms an optimized industrial manufacturing process using a ready-to-use peptide emulsion.

Tedopi has shown positive final results from the Atalante 1 Phase 3 study in non-small cell lung patients after secondary resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors (presented at the 2021 ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Congress). In parallel, additional Phase 2 clinical trials are on-going to continue developing Tedopi in metastatic NSCLC after failure to first-line chemo-Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs) and in other cancer indications in combination with ICIs or with chemotherapy. Such combinations will further reinforce the therapeutic value of Tedopi in late-stage cancer indications.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

  • Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients after secondary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.
    In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR.
    In Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO.
    In Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT.
  • CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized epitopes against multi variants. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo results. Voluntary and temporary Phase 1 enrollment suspension on-going (July 2021).
