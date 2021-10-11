checkAd

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 08/10/2021

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         11/10/2021 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 08/10/2021

On 08/10/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code)
  17,797 45.04 AQEU
  6,091 45.03 CEUX
  1,462 45.08 TQEX
  50,039 45.06 XHEL
TOTAL 75,389 45.05  

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 570,208 Sampo A shares representing 0.10 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

