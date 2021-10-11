checkAd

ICL Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced CFO Kobi Altman will be retiring from the company to focus on family and personal matters, as of January 1, 2022. At that time, Aviram Lahav will join ICL as CFO and become a member of the executive team.

“I would like to personally thank Kobi Altman for his dedicated leadership over the past six years and for guiding the finance organization with care and professionalism,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. “He has greatly contributed to ICL and is leaving behind a legacy of excellence. Kobi is handing over a strong financial organization, which will continue to support our business growth, as the value of ICL continues to increase.”

“On behalf of ICL, I would like to welcome Aviram Lahav, who brings over 20 years of diverse experience from his former roles as both CEO and CFO at various global companies. In his most recent role, Aviram served as CFO of ADAMA, a global agri-chemical company and part of Syngenta Group, and also as CEO of ADAMA Agricultural Solutions. Prior to this experience, he worked at Delta Galil Industries, moving from group CFO to CEO of the U.S. division and then to global CEO and COO. Aviram also has extensive familiarity with both the Brazilian and Chinese markets,” concluded Zoller.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

