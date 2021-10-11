GALP Energia Q3 Production 128,200 Boepd
(PLX AI) – GALP Energia Q3 working interest production 128,200 boepd, company says in trading update.Oil production 117,500 boepd, up 2% from the previous quarterGALP Energia Q3 renewable capacity installed 927 MWFinal figures will be released on …
- (PLX AI) – GALP Energia Q3 working interest production 128,200 boepd, company says in trading update.
- Oil production 117,500 boepd, up 2% from the previous quarter
- GALP Energia Q3 renewable capacity installed 927 MW
- Final figures will be released on Oct. 25
