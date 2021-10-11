checkAd

GALP Energia Q3 Production 128,200 Boepd

(PLX AI) – GALP Energia Q3 working interest production 128,200 boepd, company says in trading update.Oil production 117,500 boepd, up 2% from the previous quarterGALP Energia Q3 renewable capacity installed 927 MWFinal figures will be released on …

  • (PLX AI) – GALP Energia Q3 working interest production 128,200 boepd, company says in trading update.
  • Oil production 117,500 boepd, up 2% from the previous quarter
  • GALP Energia Q3 renewable capacity installed 927 MW
  • Final figures will be released on Oct. 25
