Evotec SE files Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed offering and sale in the United States of shares of Evotec represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the final number of ADSs to be offered and their price have not yet been determined.



Evotec's shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission obligations of the Prime Standard Segment. Evotec has applied for a secondary listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "EVO". The new shares underlying the ADSs will be issued from Evotec's authorised capital.



