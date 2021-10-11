checkAd

Evotec SE files Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

Autor: Accesswire
HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission …

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed offering and sale in the United States of shares of Evotec represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the final number of ADSs to be offered and their price have not yet been determined.

Evotec's shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission obligations of the Prime Standard Segment. Evotec has applied for a secondary listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "EVO". The new shares underlying the ADSs will be issued from Evotec's authorised capital.

The ADSs will be issued under Evotec's revised ADS program, which continues to be administered by JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, Cowen and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.
