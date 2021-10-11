checkAd

Ørsted Signs New EUR 2 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Ørsted signed a EUR 2.0 billion 5-year sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility with two 1-year extension options. The facility replaces Ørsted’s existing, undrawn EUR 1.4 billion syndicated revolving credit facility …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted signed a EUR 2.0 billion 5-year sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility with two 1-year extension options.
  • The facility replaces Ørsted’s existing, undrawn EUR 1.4 billion syndicated revolving credit facility entered into in December 2015
  • Interest margin will adjust depending on 2 sustainability targets
  • The first target is Ørsted’s target of reducing the carbon emissions from its energy generation and operations (scopes 1-2) to 10 g CO2e/kWh by 2025, which is the main lever for achieving carbon neutrality in 2025, and which is aligned with a 1.5 °C climate scenario
  • The second target is Ørsted’s taxonomy-aligned green investments
  • Ørsted will commence reporting according to the new EU taxonomy


