Vita 34 AG extends the acceptance period under PBKM exchange offer

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vita 34 AG extends the acceptance period under PBKM exchange offer

11.10.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Vita 34 AG extends the acceptance period under PBKM exchange offer

- Vita 34 extended the acceptance period under its exchange offer for all shares in PBKM to 2 November 2021, 24:00 hours (CET).

Leipzig/Warsaw, 11 October 2021 - On 20 September 2021, Vita 34 AG ("Vita 34", ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), Leipzig, announced the start of the acceptance period for the voluntary exchange offer ("Exchange Offer") for all outstanding shares in Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A., Warsaw ("PBKM", ISIN: PLPBKM000012; WKN: A2AJKP). Vita 34 is offering 1.3 new Vita 34 shares in exchange for each PBKM share.

The acceptance period under the Exchange Offer started on 20 September 2021 and was originally set to expire on 18 October 2021. Following the approval of a supplement to the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) and the notification of the supplement to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego), Vita 34 has extended the acceptance period to 2 November 2021, 24:00 hours (CET).

Subject to the fulfilment or waiver of the offer conditions, which, inter alia, include a minimum acceptance threshold of 95%, the Exchange Offer is now expected to be settled on 15 November 2021.

Important Information

This announcement does neither constitute an offer to exchange or purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to exchange or purchase any securities. Moreover, this announcement does neither constitute an offer to buy nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in PBKM or Vita 34. The final terms and further provisions regarding the Exchange Offer are published in the securities prospectus (including its supplements) which publication has been permitted by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of PBKM shares are strongly recommended to read the securities prospectus (including its supplements) and all other documents in connection with the Exchange Offer as soon as they are published, as they will contain important information.

