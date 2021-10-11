checkAd

IL Tornabuoni Hotel Joins the Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Florence, Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of IL Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence. The luxurious 62-bedroom Renaissance-inspired former palace signifies the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Italy, known for its independent, one-of-a-kind hotels that offer bespoke experiences that inspire guests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005013/en/

IL Tornabuoni Hotel guestroom. (Photo: Business Wire)

IL Tornabuoni Hotel guestroom. (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether it is a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-wining dining experience, each property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with the World of Hyatt loyalty program and a trusted brand name and reputation.

This historical property – formerly the Palazzo Minerbetti – has undergone significant restoration since its early days as an urban palace hosting well known figures like the Grand Duke of Tuscany, better known as Cosimo de Medici lll. His patronage of science, architecture, literature and arts contributed to the cultural heritage of Florence and is reflected throughout the hotel via updates to guest rooms and suites, public spaces, the terrace and more.

Carefully curated in colors of red, blue and gold, each of the 62 guestrooms reflect the Renaissance era that Florence is known for, epitomizing the rich history and artistic magnificence of the period and allowing guests to create story-worthy experiences during their stay.

Located along Via de Tornabuoni, one of the most prestigious streets in Florence, guests can explore this cultural heritage, taking a short stroll to admire Palazzo Strozzi, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore or the Uffizi Gallery. Guests can also step back in time with a climb up Giotto’s Campanile, a marbled Gothic tower that delivers spectacular views across the city, or find the historic Ponte Vecchio, the famous Medieval bridge hosting authentic Italian jewelry shops, right at their doorstep.

“We are excited to welcome guests to this extraordinary palace and iconic symbol of Florence,” says Andrea Girolami President and CEO at AG Group for IL Tornabuoni Hotel. “IL Tornabuoni Hotel is truly a breathtaking property, and we are looking forward to providing independent-minded guests with sophisticated yet unscripted experience. Florence understands how to treasure and maintain the spirit of its artistic and cultural wealth. Travelers to this exceptional city will find an abundance of opportunities to learn, grow, and expand by experiencing the monumental historic past of Florence.”

Seite 1 von 5
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IL Tornabuoni Hotel Joins the Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Florence, Italy Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of IL Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence. The luxurious 62-bedroom Renaissance-inspired former palace signifies the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Italy, known for its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International
IL Tornabuoni Hotel Joins the Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Florence, Italy
ICL Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Arkema to Build a New Bio-Based Polyamide 11 Powders Plant in China
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Chase and Hyatt Launch First World of Hyatt Business Credit Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts In UK With Cambridge Opening
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Hyatt Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Hyatt Announces the Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Celebrates Official Opening
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Hyatt Announces Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21The Reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens its Doors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten