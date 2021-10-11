IL Tornabuoni Hotel Joins the Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Florence, Italy

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of IL Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence. The luxurious 62-bedroom Renaissance-inspired former palace signifies the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Italy, known for its independent, one-of-a-kind hotels that offer bespoke experiences that inspire guests.

IL Tornabuoni Hotel guestroom. (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether it is a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-wining dining experience, each property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with the World of Hyatt loyalty program and a trusted brand name and reputation.

This historical property – formerly the Palazzo Minerbetti – has undergone significant restoration since its early days as an urban palace hosting well known figures like the Grand Duke of Tuscany, better known as Cosimo de Medici lll. His patronage of science, architecture, literature and arts contributed to the cultural heritage of Florence and is reflected throughout the hotel via updates to guest rooms and suites, public spaces, the terrace and more.

Carefully curated in colors of red, blue and gold, each of the 62 guestrooms reflect the Renaissance era that Florence is known for, epitomizing the rich history and artistic magnificence of the period and allowing guests to create story-worthy experiences during their stay.

Located along Via de Tornabuoni, one of the most prestigious streets in Florence, guests can explore this cultural heritage, taking a short stroll to admire Palazzo Strozzi, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore or the Uffizi Gallery. Guests can also step back in time with a climb up Giotto’s Campanile, a marbled Gothic tower that delivers spectacular views across the city, or find the historic Ponte Vecchio, the famous Medieval bridge hosting authentic Italian jewelry shops, right at their doorstep.

“We are excited to welcome guests to this extraordinary palace and iconic symbol of Florence,” says Andrea Girolami President and CEO at AG Group for IL Tornabuoni Hotel. “IL Tornabuoni Hotel is truly a breathtaking property, and we are looking forward to providing independent-minded guests with sophisticated yet unscripted experience. Florence understands how to treasure and maintain the spirit of its artistic and cultural wealth. Travelers to this exceptional city will find an abundance of opportunities to learn, grow, and expand by experiencing the monumental historic past of Florence.”