PGS ASA Q3 2021 Update

October 11, 2021: Oslo, Norway, based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report Revenues and Other Income As Reported* according to IFRS for Q3 2021 of approximately $142 million, compared to $85.1 million in Q3 2020.

Segment* Revenues and Other Income for Q3 2021 are expected to be approximately $132 million, compared to $116.1 million in Q3 2020.

Contract revenues ended at approximately $66 million ($9.3 million in Q3 2020). Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $35 million ($50.4 million in Q3 2020), and MultiClient late sales revenues approximately $25 million ($28.3 million in Q3 2020).

The difference between As Reported revenues and Segment revenues relates to MultiClient pre-funding where the As Reported MultiClient pre-funding revenues for Q3 are expected to be approximately $45 million ($19.4 million in Q3 2020).

A majority of our Q3 vessel capacity was allocated to contract work, mainly in Northwest Europe. While the contract market continues to improve, we are experiencing a seasonally lower activity level late Q3 and early Q4. The MultiClient market remains challenging, especially for the more discretionary data library sales as energy companies maintain capital discipline. We do however expect demand for MultiClient data to improve going forward and also expect a seasonal increase of late sales in Q4. We had strong cash flow in the quarter and our liquidity reserve ended in excess of $190 million, says President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS routinely releases information about 3D vessel utilization after the end of each quarter.

Summary of Q3 2021 vessel allocation:



Approximate allocation of PGS operated 3D towed streamer capacity

Quarter ended

September 30,

Quarter ended June 30,
  2021 2020 2021
Contract seismic 40% 2% 47%
MultiClient seismic 28% 69% 21%
Steaming 18% 11% 21%
Yard 3% 7% 8%
Stacked/Standby 11% 11% 3%

        

