ABN AMRO intends to appoint new Executive Board members, simplifies organisational setup

To further strengthen its strategy execution and serve its clients as a personal bank in the digital age, ABN AMRO is simplifying its organisational setup and intends to appoint new Executive Board members. Three client units organised around segments will replace the current four business lines.

Choy van der Hooft-Cheong (1971) and Dan Dorner (1976) will be appointed as new members of the Executive Board, both as Chief Commercial Officers (CCO). Choy van der Hooft-Cheong will head the new Wealth Management client unit. Dan Dorner will head the new Corporate Banking client unit. An executive search process has been started to fill the vacancy of CCO for the third new client unit Personal & Business Banking. With these appointments and changes to the organisational and commercial setup, ABN AMRO is entering the next phase of building a personal bank in the digital age. The appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Choy van der Hooft-Cheong has a long track record within ABN AMRO as a respected and effective senior executive in the fields of corporate banking and private banking. She has shown herself to be a highly collaborative relationship builder with a clear focus on strategy execution. Dan Dorner likewise has a long and successful track record in leadership positions within ABN AMRO. He combines a strong execution-driven mindset with international experience and an outstanding reputation among the bank’s clients, employees and regulators.

Robert Swaak, CEO: “We are making good progress in executing our strategy to be a personal bank in the digital age, with our strategic pillars - customer experience, sustainability and future-proof bank – serving as guiding principles. Our trusted relationships with clients enable us to support them at all important financial steps in their lives and to grow our business profitably in attractive client segments in Northwest Europe. We deliver a convenient daily banking experience that is increasingly digital first. At moments that matter, we support clients with sector and sustainability expertise. To serve our clients better and in line with our purpose, Banking for better, for generations to come, we are building a future-proof bank, digital by design. We are doing this by rigorously simplifying and centralising our operating model, further strengthened by a simplified organisational setup.”