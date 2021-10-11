checkAd

Fingerprints’ new biometric PC solution integrated in the HONOR MagicBook V14

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the new HONOR MagicBook V14.

“I am very pleased with this product launch by HONOR, which demonstrates the positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs. Microsoft’s recent decision to allow all their users to completely remove the password from their accounts, in favor of using biometric authentication and authenticator apps, will most likely further accelerate this trend. Fingerprints is poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” comments Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints expects strong growth in the PC segment, both in the short and in the long term, partly due to the fact that significantly more computers are sold now compared to pre-pandemic levels, but mainly because the share of PCs with fingerprint sensors is expected to increase significantly from today's relatively low levels. Thus far, Fingerprints has been awarded design wins with three of the world’s top five PC manufacturers. We expect to be able to announce further PC models in the near future, which feature Fingerprints’ technology.

