Van Lanschot Kempen announces early redemption of subordinated bond

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 11 October 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today announces that it will call for the early redemption of a subordinated bond issued in 2016 on 28 October 2021, the optional redemption date. The size of the bond amounts to €50 million. Van Lanschot Kempen has received approval from De Nederlandsche Bank for this early redemption.

The redemption will be effective 28 October 2021, when the principal and accrued interest will be paid.

The bonds (ISIN code: XS1508351514) are currently listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This listing will be terminated after redemption.

Meanwhile, the bond was refinanced on 22 September 2021 through the issuance of a €50 million Tier 2 bond.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment





