Half-year report

Half-Year Report

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (the "Company")

Unaudited Half Year Report to 31 August 2021

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's unaudited Half Year Report to 31 August 2021.

OT3 Interims 2021

The Unaudited Half Year Report may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.  

Lucius Cary

01865 784466

