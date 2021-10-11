Netcompany Acquisition of Intrasoft Is Game Changer, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – Netcompany's acquisition of Intrasoft is a game changer, which will accelerate the company's development, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Netcompany said last week it would acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR …
- (PLX AI) – Netcompany's acquisition of Intrasoft is a game changer, which will accelerate the company's development, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Netcompany said last week it would acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR 235 million
- Netcompany had the potential to become a new Sweco in IT advisory in about 15 years, but this acquisition will now make this more likely in 5 to 10 years, Handelsbanken said
- Even though Netcompany's margin is expected to fall to 19% from 24% after the acquisition, Handelsbanken maintains a buy rating on the stock
- Netcompany will have more opportunities in EU digitalization, Handelsbanken said
- Price target DKK 1,443 implies an upsdie of 100%
