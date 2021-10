Netcompany Acquisition of Intrasoft Is Game Changer, Handelsbanken Says Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 08:00 | | 32 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 08:00 | (PLX AI) – Netcompany's acquisition of Intrasoft is a game changer, which will accelerate the company's development, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Netcompany said last week it would acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR … (PLX AI) – Netcompany's acquisition of Intrasoft is a game changer, which will accelerate the company's development, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Netcompany said last week it would acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR … (PLX AI) – Netcompany's acquisition of Intrasoft is a game changer, which will accelerate the company's development, analysts at Handelsbanken said.

Netcompany said last week it would acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR 235 million

Netcompany had the potential to become a new Sweco in IT advisory in about 15 years, but this acquisition will now make this more likely in 5 to 10 years, Handelsbanken said

Even though Netcompany's margin is expected to fall to 19% from 24% after the acquisition, Handelsbanken maintains a buy rating on the stock

Netcompany will have more opportunities in EU digitalization, Handelsbanken said

Price target DKK 1,443 implies an upsdie of 100%



