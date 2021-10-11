checkAd

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 41,569 278.25 11,566,504
4 October 2021 43,000 278.09 11,958,076
5 October 2021 43,000 280.37 12,055,906
6 October 2021 43,000 284.99 12,254,613
7 October 2021 45,000 293.55 13,209,768
8 October 2021 41,000 297.33 12,190,563
Accumulated under the programme 256,569 285.44 73,235,429

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,848,642 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.93% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

