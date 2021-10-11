PGS Q3 Segment Revenue Misses Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – PGS Q3 segment revenue USD 132 million vs. estimate USD 153 million.The number compared to USD 116.1 million in Q3 2020While the contract market continues to improve, we are experiencing a seasonally lower activity level late Q3 and early …
