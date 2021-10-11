PGS Q3 Segment Revenue Misses Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – PGS Q3 segment revenue USD 132 million vs. estimate USD 153 million.The number compared to USD 116.1 million in Q3 2020While the contract market continues to improve, we are experiencing a seasonally lower activity level late Q3 and early …

(PLX AI) – PGS Q3 segment revenue USD 132 million vs. estimate USD 153 million.The number compared to USD 116.1 million in Q3 2020While the contract market continues to improve, we are experiencing a seasonally lower activity level late Q3 and early … (PLX AI) – PGS Q3 segment revenue USD 132 million vs. estimate USD 153 million.

The number compared to USD 116.1 million in Q3 2020

While the contract market continues to improve, we are experiencing a seasonally lower activity level late Q3 and early Q4, CEO said PGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



