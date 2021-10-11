checkAd

DGAP-News ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 08:22  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value

11.10.2021 / 08:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value

 

- Ca. 15,500 units to be sold to LEG at a value of ca. € 1.5bn

- ADLER to focus on strong top 7 cities in Germany


Berlin, 11 October 2021 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") accelerates deleveraging and focusses its portfolio on stronger cities by signing a term sheet with LEG Immobilien SE in order to sell ca 15,500 units.

The transaction valuation of ca € 1.5bn is at a premium to the respective book value appraised by CBRE as of end of June 2021.

This is a clear reflection of the high quality profile of ADLER's portfolio as well as the highly competitive and liquid landscape of the German residential yielding market.

The assets to be disposed are located amongst others in Wilhelmshaven, Göttingen and Wolfsburg, leading to a portfolio more focussed on Germany's strong top 7 cities for the remaining yielding portfolio of ADLER.

The net proceeds, i.a. after repayment of secured loans, are expected to be at around € 800m, thus accelerating deleveraging with the LTV target of below 50%.

Closing of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of final agreements and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place by the end of 2021.

This disposal would have no impact on ADLER's recently increased financial guidance for 2021 with a Net Rental Income target of € 340-345m and an FFO 1 target of € 135-140m.

Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


11.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1239665

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1239665  11.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239665&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetADLER Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ADO Properties - Berlin Pure Play auf Immobilien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value 11.10.2021 / 08:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG setzt Angebotspreis für geplante Kapitalerhöhung auf EUR 2,55 fest
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. schließt Absichtserklärung über Portfoliotransaktion mit 15.350 Wohneinheiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb von Immobilien der Adler ...
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, concludes term sheet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:39 UhrLYNX: Adler Group: Zweistellige Kursgewinne möglich?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
08:19 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax stabilisiert sich weiter
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06:56 UhrAdler Group findet mit LEG Immobilien Interessenten für Wohnungsportfolio
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
04:50 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. schließt Absichtserklärung über Portfoliotransaktion mit 15.350 Wohneinheiten und 185 Gewerbeeinheiten ab
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
04:50 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and 185 commercial units
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.10.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Kreise: Vonovia greift nicht zum ersten Mal nach Adler-Anteil
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Adler Group weiter sprunghaft - Vonovia vor Einstieg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax mit Verlusten - Jobbericht kein Wegweiser
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.10.21Most Actives- die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BioNTech, Adler Group und Tesla
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte