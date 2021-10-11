AstraZeneca Says AZD7442 Covid Treatment Successful in Phase 3 Trial Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 08:20 | | 30 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 08:20 | (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca says its AZD7442 Covid treatment was successful in a phase 3 trial on outpatients. Positive high-level results from the TACKLE Phase III COVID-19 treatment trial showed AstraZeneca's AZD7442, a long acting antibody (LAAB) … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca says its AZD7442 Covid treatment was successful in a phase 3 trial on outpatients. Positive high-level results from the TACKLE Phase III COVID-19 treatment trial showed AstraZeneca's AZD7442, a long acting antibody (LAAB) … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca says its AZD7442 Covid treatment was successful in a phase 3 trial on outpatients.

Positive high-level results from the TACKLE Phase III COVID-19 treatment trial showed AstraZeneca's AZD7442, a long acting antibody (LAAB) combination, achieved a statistically significant reduction in severe COVID-19 or death compared to placebo in non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19, the drugmaker said

A total of 90% of participants enrolled were from populations at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including those with co-morbidities

On 5 October 2021, the Company announced that it had submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorisation for AZD7442 for prophylaxis of COVID-19



