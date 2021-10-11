Andritz Gets Order for 2 Fiber Preparation Systems for Insulation Material from Naturheld
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply two fiber preparation systems for insulation material to German company Naturheld.The systems will process a mixture of spruce and pine wood chips from Naturheld’s own wood processing plant, producing premium fiber …
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply two fiber preparation systems for insulation material to German company Naturheld.The systems will process a mixture of spruce and pine wood chips from Naturheld’s own wood processing plant, producing premium fiber …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply two fiber preparation systems for insulation material to German company Naturheld.
- The systems will process a mixture of spruce and pine wood chips from Naturheld’s own wood processing plant, producing premium fiber material for flexible and hard insulation board as well as for blown-in insulation
- Start-up is scheduled for the second half of 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare