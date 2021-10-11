checkAd

Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 08:30  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global last mile delivery market revenue is expected to rise to $117.9 billion by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2030. The market is being propelled by the growing demand for omnichannel retailing and increasing penetration of the internet in emerging economies, including Thailand, Indonesia, and India. Additionally, the soaring e-commerce sales in developing countries are predicted to fuel the progress of the market.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The other major last mile delivery market growth driver is the surging use of the real-time tracking technology. It assists customers in gaining insights into the location of their package, while the delivery-partner-centric real-time tracking solutions provide businesses with a holistic view of the logistics operations and help them offer better services to customers.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/last-mile-delivery-ma ...

Key Findings of Global Last Mile Delivery Market Report

  • The e-commerce sector is predicted to register the highest growth rate in the last mile delivery market in the coming years owing to the growing importance of digital platforms in the logistics industry.
  • The business-to-business (B2B) service dominated the last mile delivery market in the past. In recent years, the popularity of B2B e-commerce portals has grown massively as they provide quicker and easier checkouts and better options for repetitive future transactions.
  • North America dominated the last mile delivery market in the past owing to the high requirement for these services in Canada and the U.S. The region is already home to many prominent last-mile delivery firms, with many more entering the niche.
  • Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the market in the forthcoming years. With the rapid economic progress in major LATAM nations, such as Mexico and Brazil, their logistics and e-commerce industries are predicted to expand massively in the coming years.

Browse detailed report on Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2030

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global last mile delivery market revenue is expected to rise to $117.9 billion by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2030. The market is being propelled by the growing demand for omnichannel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI